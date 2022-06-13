Texas Jazz Fest announces second 2022 festival

The festival was postponed in 2021 and eventually held in March 2022. Jazz Fest organizers just announced a second 2022 event for October.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A second 2022 Texas Jazz Fest event will be held in October, organizers announced Monday.

The 2021 event, which is normally held in October, was postponed. Organizers instead held the event in March of 2022. Due to the overwhelming support for the event in March, a second 2022 event will be held in October.

"The Texas Jazz Festival Board of Directors have decided to present the public with a 2nd Jazz Festival event this year, The 61st Annual Texas Jazz Festival! As always our goal is to bring live music, good food, local shopping and fun to the coastal bend at NO cost to the public," a post from organizers said.

The event will take place at Heritage Park on October 14, 15 and 16. The popular festival can pack people into Heritage Park with upward of 75,000 visitors.

