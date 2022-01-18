Texas Jazz Fest to go on after death of director

Charlie Herschback was the logistics director for the festival, and he also had the job of introducing the acts over the past 20 years.

TEXAS, USA — Organizers of the Texas Jazz Festival are mourning the loss of a longtime member and also trying to fill all the jobs he did to make the event a success.

Charlie Herschback was the logistics director for the festival, and he also had the job of introducing the acts over the past 20 years. Those who spoke with 3News said that Herschback will be missed, and that he's someone who can never be replaced.

"You can't replace him," said an anonymous resident. "We are going to have to learn to deal with things he was dealing with and just kind of work around it and do the best we can, there's no way we can replace Charlie. There's no way."

Herschbach was just 62 years-old when he passed away over the weekend.

