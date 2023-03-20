Texas Jazz Festival to remain in Heritage Park, organizers say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After facing some trouble securing a location for their festivities, Texas Jazz Festival organizers took to social media Monday to let residents know that the festival will remain in Heritage Park.
Last month, Nick Martinez, who is one of the organizers for Jazz Fest said that as the festival continues to grow -- space is more vital to their production.
Jazz Fest said that they are excited to host this year's 62nd annual festival in Heritage Park.
The event will be here before you know it, so be sure to mark your calendars.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Two adults, five children hospitalized after tree falls at San Antonio Zoo
- After donating 10 gallons of blood over decades, one Corpus Christi woman still has more to give
- Islanders' recent win at NCAA Tournament sets the stage for massive spotlight
- Coastal Bend sees higher-than-expected turnout for Spring Break
- Her new Reality: 3NEWS speaks with ex-NSA whistleblower about her decision to leak documents
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.