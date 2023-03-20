Texas Jazz Festival to remain in Heritage Park, organizers say

Last month, Nick Martinez, who is one of the organizers for Jazz Fest said that as the festival continues to grow -- space is more vital to their production.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After facing some trouble securing a location for their festivities, Texas Jazz Festival organizers took to social media Monday to let residents know that the festival will remain in Heritage Park.

Last month, Nick Martinez, who is one of the organizers for Jazz Fest said that as the festival continues to grow -- space is more vital to their production.

Hey Jazz Fans! We are pleased to announce that this year's 62nd Annual Texas Jazz Festival will be held at Heritage Park on October 20-22, 2023! So be sure to mark it on your calendars. See y'all soon!🎵🎵 Posted by Texas Jazz Festival on Monday, March 20, 2023

Jazz Fest said that they are excited to host this year's 62nd annual festival in Heritage Park.

The event will be here before you know it, so be sure to mark your calendars.

