The final hours of Texas Jazz Fest

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Smooth jazz has taken center stage downtown in Corpus Christi. Our Simoné Simpson went to the Texas Jazz Fest to see what festivities were happening.
With the large number of people at the festival this year, there is limited seating, so it is highly recommended that you bring your own seats.
This free event is family-friendly and is sure to be a good time! To learn more about parking, or directions to the event, check out our article with all of that information here.
