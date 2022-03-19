The final hours of Texas Jazz Fest

If you haven't made it out yet, you still have time. Festivities end at midnight.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Smooth jazz has taken center stage downtown in Corpus Christi. Our Simoné Simpson went to the Texas Jazz Fest to see what festivities were happening.

With the large number of people at the festival this year, there is limited seating, so it is highly recommended that you bring your own seats.

This free event is family-friendly and is sure to be a good time! To learn more about parking, or directions to the event, check out our article with all of that information here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.