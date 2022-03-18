Texas Jazz Festival is back! Here's what you need to know

Put on your dancing shoes because the Texas Jazz Festival is back for the 60th year at Heritage Park!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Jazz Festival is a tradition we know and love! After two years of the festival being postponed, they are back in full swing over at Heritage Park.

“We really didn’t want to shut it down back then, but we had to,” said president of the festival Nick Martinez.

The festival is back for the 60th year with 3 different stages and 35 bands playing all weekend.

If you plan on driving to the festival, organizers say be sure to take the correct exit.

“If you’re coming down the crosstown expressway you definitely want tog et off on the Lipan exit, the Lipan Comanche exit,” said Martinez.

If you do not feel like driving or dealing with parking, you can park at City Hall or the Nueces County Courthouse and CCRTA will take you to and from the festival.

The festivities kick off Friday at 5:00 p.m. There will be drinks, food, and a lot of fun!

