Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The 58th annual Texas Jazz Festival begins in October, but the event planning has hit a stump with the location being a mystery.

In years past the Texas Jazz Festival was held at Heritage Park but in 2018 it will be at a new location.

The festival will feature several Grammy musicians as well as an all-new "Soulful experience," straight from the French Quarters of New Orleans.

After the festival organizers met with Park and City officials on August 15 last minute stipulations were placed on the festival costing an additional 40k, leaving the festival organizers scrambling to find an alternate site for this year's free event.

According to festival organizers, the last-minute change of venue is unfortunate, but "The Show must go on."

Texas Jazz Festival begins Oct. 21 and goes until the 21, and it is family friendly.

Thousands of folks are expected to attend the three-day festival.

