Texas Jazz Festival raises question about potentially changing venue locations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You might have seen the social media post from Texas Jazz Festival organizers asking for thoughts on whether the festival should stay in Corpus Christi -- or explore surrounding counties.
But don't worry -- they aren't going anywhere just yet.
Nick Martinez is one of the organizers for Jazz Fest and said that as the festival continues to grow -- space is more vital to their production.
He told 3NEWS that they are having trouble securing one of the parking lots that they host two of their majors sponsors in.
Bands travel from all across Texas and New Orleans, and although there isn't a hard deadline on when organizers need to finalize their location, they do need to get contracts out to their artists.
Jazz Fest said they hope to be able to work with the city to secure the space they need.
The City of Corpus Christi released the following statement that reads:
The City of Corpus Christi continues working with the Texas Jazz Festival to ensure another successful year at Heritage Park. We value this Corpus Christi tradition and look forward to having the 62nd Annual Texas Jazz Festival in our city.
