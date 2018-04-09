Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Texas Jazz Festival organizers learned Tuesday that their 2018 festival will remain at Corpus Christi's Heritage Park.

The 58th annual event will take place Oct. 19-21 and was in jeopardy of having to find a new venue because of additional security costs. According to Texas Jazz Festival Society President Emilio Reyes, organizers met with the City Tuesday morning to come up with an agreement.

Talks were said to be a success, with the two sides deciding to share the added security costs for the festival this year.

The Texas Jazz Festival is the longest-running free jazz festival in the world.

Organizers did say that the City wanted to take a proactive stance to terrorism and wanted security beefed up, which would cost more money. The cost would be around $40,000 that would go toward things such as more barricades and security guards.

"We're about 48 days out. This is probably the best thing we could have asked for," Reyes said. "It's a huge relief because now we can proceed forward with bands, arts and crafts vendors, everything it takes to put the festival on."

"The Jazz Festival is the main part of our community. We want them to stay and be a part of our community, and we want to provide it to the best level we can for the community," said Jay Ellington, Director of Parks and Recreation.

Reyes said the festival, which has always been free to the public, will remain free.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII