ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Texas Land Commissioner, George P. Bush, announced the Texas General Land Office (GLO) approved $10,696,302 in Hurricane Harvey disaster recovery funds to improve flood, drainage, and sewer facilities in Aransas Pass.

"Hurricane Harvey devastated communities across the Texas Coast," said Commissioner Bush.

"These recovery funds are critical to improving local infrastructure that will protect lives, homes, and businesses from future storms. We continue to work with our partners in communities across the region to leverage these resources efficiently and effectively to benefit Texans affected by Hurricane Harvey," added Bush.

Officials say with these funds, Aransas Pass will be able to replace storm sewer culverts and regrade roadside ditches. The community will also be able to install outfall ditches, as well as install sewer lines and manholes.

These installments will help to improve stormwater conveyance and reduce the impact of sewage contamination and backflow in emergency situations, officials say.

GLO prioritizes funds allocated for recovery programs to communities impacted by natural disasters or declared emergencies.

Flood and drainage improvements will take place at the following locations:

W. Highland Avenue - FM 1069 to .25 miles north and west of Avenue A

W. Deberry Avenue - North of 8th Street to Saunders Lane

S. Saunders Street - W. Deberry Avenue to W. Greenwood Avenue

W. Greenwood Avenue - S. Saunders Street to S. Commercial Street

W. Nelson Avenue - Between S. 7th and 8th Streets

W. Wilson Avenue - S. 10th Street to S. 8th Street

N. McCampbell Street - W. Pryor Avenue to E. Stapp Avenue

E. Stapp Avenue - N. McCampbell Street to N. Rife Street

N. Rife Street - E. Stapp Avenue to end of the road

Near the end of Houston Street and the intersection of W. Stapp Avenue

W. Johnson Avenue - S. Saunders Street to S. Commercial Street

S. 13th Street - W. Stoddard Avenue to W. Wilson Avenue

2. Sewer improvements will take place at:

Near Wehring Lane from W. Highland Avenue to approximately 500 ft. to the south

From S. Lamont Street to approximately 510 ft. south of S. Whitney Street

In the alley between N. Lamont Street and N. Whitney Street

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: