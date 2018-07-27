Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Ever since Hurricane Harvey made landfall, the Coastal Bend has been a point of interest for politicians hoping to make a difference in the recovery process.

On Friday, the Democratic candidate running against Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush in November was touring Port Aransas, Texas. Miguez Suazo said he wanted to get a first-hand look at what work is left to be done nearly a year after the hurricane.

Suazo said he takes to heart the responsibilities of the Texas General Land Office, one of those being serving Texas citizens and their environment. By visiting Port Aransas, Suazo said he can see the damage first-hand and see what can be done to prevent it.

"The Texas General Land Office actually has programs and administers programs to help people recover from and prepare against the next storms that are here," Suazo said.

Earlier this month, current Texas Land Commissioner Bush visited Rockport, Texas, and surrounding areas too as he checked on Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts.

"The State of Texas will remain committed and will see this through to the end," Bush said.

Bush said although recovery is going slowly, the State is working to get things done. He mentioned the $13 million funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the State that is going toward rebuilding efforts.

"We're excited about the progress in completing FEMA mission now, and the HUD mission," Bush said.

Suazo, Bush's opponent, said progress needs to be made toward hurricane preparation.

"We need to make sure all of our leaders are on the same page," Suazo said. "We need to make sure that there is an executable plan. We need to do dry runs on how we respond to these things and make sure people aren't waiting days, months, weeks, and here going on a year."

Both candidates do agree that the communities hit hardest along the Coastal Bend can't be forgotten.

