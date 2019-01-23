ROCKPORT, Texas — It's said to be one of the largest housing assistance programs in American history, set up in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, and its first results can now be seen in Rockport, Texas.

There are $1 billion in recovery funds being managed by the Texas General Land Office, and it's all aimed at helping homeowners who are still struggling 17 months after the storm hit. Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush was in Rockport Tuesday to see the progress for himself.

Juan and Juanita Rodriguez received a special visit from Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush on Tuesday. They were all smiles. They are one of the first families to get a brand new home thanks to the funding set aside for the GLO Homeowner Assistance Program.

Bush was there to tour their brand new home.

The couple lost everything in Hurricane Harvey. Unsure of what to do, they applied for assistance from the General Land Office.

"They said you are approved, and we started picking colors for the floors and walls," Juanita said. "This is going quick. It was one week and a half after we were approved."

Construction crews are working fast. The builder said from demolition to the homeowners receiving their keys, the process is expected to take 18 days.

It's a quick build, and one that Steve Mataro of DSW Homes said should be.

"It is, but everything should be urgent in recovery," Mataro said. "The families have been through so much. The GLO is pushing hard to get these families home and we're excited to be a part of that."

Bush said it's about getting families back in their homes and helping them begin new lives.

"It's an honor and a priviledge to serve fellow Texans after the most devastating natural disaster in our state's history. The second in American history," Bush said. "The GLO remains committed to deliver this much needed resource to the people of Texas."

To learn more about the GLO Homeowner Assistance Program, click here.