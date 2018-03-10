Corpus Christi (KIII news) — More than one year after Hurricane Harvey and recovery is still ongoing.

On Wednesday the Land and Resource Management committee held a public forum to get updates from communities around the Coastal Bend.

The Coastal Bend is working to rebuild after Hurricane Harvey left communities devastated and lives changed forever.

"Thirteen months out we have been forgotten and overlooked. Our people are suffering," representative Abel Herrero said.

Port Aransas Mayor Charles Bujan is disappointed at the lack of federal funding with city-wide damage estimating over $500 million.

"Compare those numbers against the fact that we only received $113,000 for construction you can see the problem," Bujan said.

Concerns such as Bujans is what the Texas General Land Committee want to know about.

"Progress is being made we're a resilient community, but we want to make sure we stay on the forefront of peoples' mind especially those across the state," Herrero said.

Although areas like Port Aransas have come, a long way recovery is not over. Many residents are now voicing their opposition to a rate increase proposed by the Texas Windstorm Association.

"Anytime that there is a proposed increase of any kind especially during a recovery process such as Hurricane Harvey, in this case, is detrimental to the recovery of our communities," Herrero said.

Communities like Fulton, the citizens, remain a priority for mayor Jimmy Kendrick.

"We battle every day to make it. We pull up our bootstraps and try to be what we can and be productive," Kendrick said.

Kendrick is worried that a possible increase in wind insurance would have a negative impact on the economy.

"If you have to pay more insurance to move to the coast we won't have people moving here, we won't have companies coming here, we won't have hotels opening up down here," Kendrick said.

For Kendrick being a part of the recovery means becoming more actively involved with the people.

"If you're going to do the job, do the job. Do the job, and the job is to come to be a part of our community and find out what we need," Kendrick said.

