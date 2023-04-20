Texas lawmakers express optimism, opposition over school-voucher initiative

Gov. Greg Abbott has been working to gain support for a proposal backed by the U.S. Senate which gives families $8,000 to spend on private-school tuition.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — School vouchers, sometimes referred to as education savings accounts, could be in jeopardy.

Gov. Greg Abbott made it one of his seven emergency items for this legislative session.

Since then, the governor has been crisscrossing the state speaking at 'parent empowerment' events.

Abbott has been working to gain support for a proposal backed by the U.S. Senate, which gives families $8,000 to spend on private-school tuition.

But that all hit a roadblock when Dist. 34 Representative Abel Herrero of Robstown introduced a budget amendment in the house, banning the use of state funding for school vouchers or similar programs.

Y'all-itics Co-host Jason Whitley told 3NEWS that he spoke with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick who said the issue is not dead yet.

"Here's why I think something is going on," he said. "Even after the vote that happened in the House, the Governor, Greg Abbott, it still going all around the state. He has spent three or four days in North Texas, he's been out in West Texas, he'll be down in the Coastal Bend area if he hasn't already, pushing school choice. So why is he still pushing it if the House has already voted against it?"

For years, rural lawmakers have opposed the idea, claiming it would defund public schools in areas where there are no private school options, and where school districts are often the biggest employers for their communities.

One possibility is that the item could be held over an addressed during special session after the current legislative session ends on May 29.

