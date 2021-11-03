Texas lawmakers send letter to ERCOT demanding they fix power billing error

State Senator Juan ‘Chuy’ Hinojosa and other state lawmakers sent a letter to ERCOT demanding action.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — State Senator Juan ‘Chuy’ Hinojosa along with other state lawmakers are demanding ERCOT to fix the power billing error from the winter storm.

Senator Hinojosa tells 3News that ERCOT had 30 days to roll back that price increase, but after two weeks nothing had been done.

He says that on Tuesday he and other state lawmakers sent a letter to ERCOT demanding action.

Hinojosa says a senate committee will be meeting on Thursday to see what else can be done.

“Tomorrow we have a hearing before the jurisprudence committee to look at the pricing error and what tools do, we have to be able to reverse and correct the billing error that was made by the PUC,” said Hinojosa.

So far ERCOT has not reset the price but Hinojosa says state lawmakers are not going to allow the excess charges to stand.

