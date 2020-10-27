Texas leading nation in young voter turnout, analysis says

Voter turnout is one thing the coronavirus pandemic didn't slow down in Texas

BEAUMONT, Texas — One political science professor at Lamar University feels the pandemic could be driving voter turnout, especially with more absentee and mail-in ballots.

Two first-time students voters said healthcare was one of the issues they were most passionate about.

The pandemic slowed down just about everything except voter turnout.

Lamar professor James Nelson said Texas turnout is usually on the lower end, especially among younger people.

"You can probably think of multiple possible reasons for that. They're not familiar with the system, some of them if it's their first time they're eligible they may not be registered or understand how that works," Nelson said.

This year, data from Tufts University shows Texas is leading the nation in voter turnout for people under 30 years old.

Of the 3 million young voters who have cast ballots nationwide, more than 490,000 of them are in Texas.

Stefany Rico and Noah Landry recently participated in their first presidential election.

"I think a lot of people might be scared because they're not sure who to vote for, because they don't like either candidate for president, but I think it's important to just take at the pros and cons of each one, which one do you feel will represent you as much as possible," Rico said.

Landry said it's important to put action behind words and use the opportunity to cast your ballot.

"What I say here ultimately doesn't go into effect in the real world unless I do something about it and that something is voting," Landry said.

While it's hard to predict how the youth vote will affect the election, Nelson said the increase in turnout may have something to do with Texas becoming more competitive.

"Somewhere between 60 and 70 percent of young voters will vote for Biden. It'll be a consistent majority probably as it is in most elections, but not an overwhelming one necessarily. There'll be a sizeable minority of them who probably vote for President Trump," Nelson said.

Most counties are extending polling hours this week. Early voting lasts through October 30. After that, November 3 will be your last chance to cast your vote.