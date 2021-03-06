Texas leads nation in deaths caused by teen drivers

The time between Memorial Day and Labor Day have been named the "100 deadliest days for teens" behind the wheel.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As most teens look forward to time outside the classroom this summer there are some shocking new statistics from the AAA Foundation.

The numbers show Texas has more summertime crash deaths involving teen drivers than any other state.

In fact, the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day have been named the "100 deadliest days for teens" behind the wheel.

It's that newfound freedom also comes with a huge responsibility to stay alert.

Cameras set up inside of cars during a study by AAA show teen drivers who become distracted and the consequences that follow.

"It really demonstrates how fast things can change behind the wheel for those teen drivers, especially for a young driver who doesn't have a lot of experience," said Daniel Armbruster who is a spokesperson for AAA Texas.

The statistics are eye opening, 7 people are killed every day in crashes with a teen driver.

Distraction plays a role in nearly six out of 10 teen crashes according to AAA.

Distractions can range from changing the radio, putting on makeup, to looking down at a cell phone, but the biggest one might surprise you.

"When it comes to younger drivers we also see the passengers are the leading cause of distractions or the top distractions we see in many fatal accidents or crashes," said Armbruster.

Other fatal factors include speeding and not buckling up.

Check this out from 2010 to 2019, there were 2,318 deaths on Texas roadways involving teen drivers, with nearly 30% occurring during summertime. California ranks 2nd in total deaths involving teen drivers at 1,631, followed by Florida at 1,584.

So, what can you do if you have a new driver in the family?

Experts say you can help by setting a good example while behind the wheel.

"Because even if your child is many years away from starting to drive, they are already picking up your habits," said Armbruster.

Encourage your teenager to remember to slow down, stay focused, and buckle up.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.