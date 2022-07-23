Texas man drowns while wade fishing at Lake Corpus Christi

Game wardens were able to locate the body using sonar, Rivera said, and divers went into the water to recover his body at about 4:30 p.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 32-year-old man drowned in Lake Corpus Christi, Saturday morning, San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said.

Rivera informed the community about the tragedy on social media saying the young man was wade fishing in the lake around 9:30 a.m. when he went down.

Lake Corpus Christi State Park Police, San Patricio County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Texas Parks & Wildlife Game Wardens were all called to the scene.

Game wardens were able to locate the body using sonar, Rivera said, and divers went into the water to recover his body at about 4:30 p.m.

An autopsy has been ordered by Precinct 8 Justice of the Peace Elvia Hernandez.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3NEWS for updates as more information becomes available.

