Texas Maritime Museum plans improvements with new donor funding

The Rockport museum looks forward to new exhibits and renovations following their 'Treasure Fundraising Gala'.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Maritime Museum in Rockport hosted its annual fundraiser in hopes to raise money for repairs and improvements.

The fundraiser is called the 'Treasure Fundraising Gala'. It welcomed about twenty larger donors as well as smaller ones.

The gala is usually held in December but was moved to February this year. The museum's executive director told 3NEWS a lot of improvements are coming soon. All thanks to the generous donations from sponsors across Texas.

Dr. Justin Parkoff is the executive director of the Texas Maritime Museum. He spoke with 3NEWS and said, "Most of this is being redone and we're trying to make it a little bit more hands-on as opposed to just having text to read. There's a lot more to touch."

Parkoff is also a marine archeologist, helping bring new exhibits to the museum based on his experience in the field. He said making them more interactive will make the visit better for guests.

"When I was a kid, I would go to all these museums, and I'd be bored out of my mind while my parents were reading every last bit of text. So, let's do something where you can actually touch it and engage and interact and walk away and learn something," Parkoff explained.

The grand gallery has changed a lot over the years and it's about to even more. With the money raised from Saturday's gala, a replica canoe kids can sit in and an exhibit for the shipwrecks on South Padre Island back in 1554 will be added.

There is also a fully functional yardarm that 10 kids can learn how to use as if they were on a real ship.

"When you come here, you get to be a maritime archaeologist without actually having to go underwater, so it's fun." Parkoff said, "So, we're trying to make it, we're trying to bring that instructiveness to the museum to where we don't just have the adults being entertained, but the kids, the parents and the grandparents."

New technology will also be implemented allowing the museum to scan a shipwreck, reconstruct it digitally, and interact by rotating and zooming on a touchscreen.

Upgrades to the museum is how Dr. Parkoff said people can learn about Texas' naval history in the Texas Revolution and American Civil War.

"That's the Texan spirit and, you know, that's something that we like to show and teach and, again, showing how Texian and Texan innovation led to us becoming the powerhouse that we are today."

Dr. Parkoff said the museum had as many as fourteen thousand people visit in 2022. With the summer being the peak time, that's grown from about ten thousand people a year in 2016. A big reason why he said funding is needed to help them expand and improve.

