CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A disciplinary panel of the Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended the Texas medical license of Rafael Fermin Garcia Wednesday after determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare. The suspension was effective immediately.

On Jan. 5, 2020, Garcia was arrested by the Lamesa Police Department in the Medical Arts Emergency Room in Lamesa, Texas, for Public Intoxication. Garcia was allegedly on call in the Emergency Room at the time of the arrest.

According to the Texas Medical Board, a temporary suspension hearing with notice will be held as soon as practicable with ten days' notice to Garcia, unless he waives the hearing.

The temporary suspension remains in place until the board takes further action.

