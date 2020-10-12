Dr. Bird: Texas new COVID-19 calculation system has been procedure for Nueces County all along

For some time now, Texas has been reporting both the date a positive test was received and when it was actually taken, which is changing.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — COVID-19 positivity rates are one of the ways officials track the spread of the virus. But starting tomorrow the State will begin using only the date a positive test was taken to calculate the daily numbers.

For some time now the State has been reporting both the date a positive test was received and when it was actually taken. But now it’s going to only do calculations on the date it was taken.

The State’s new calculation system is what Nueces County has actually been doing all along. But, many area counties haven’t been doing that according to our COVID task force numbers guru Dr.Chris Bird.

"I’ve been working with the corrected Nueces data but all the other counties in the Coastal Bend the data dumps have been getting put on the day they were dumped rather than the day those tests were actually taken," Bird said. "So this will help get a more accurate picture for the whole Coastal Bend as well as the whole state of Texas.”

Dr. Bird added that he hopes the State goes back and takes all of its data dump information from the past months and then correctly matches the day the test was taken so that we can have an historically accurate record.

