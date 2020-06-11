Free drive-thru COVID-19 tests for ages 5 and older offered in Annaville

The testing site will be open for two days, Friday and Saturday, at Annaville Fire Station 1.

ANNAVILLE, Texas — The State of Texas is offering free COVID-19 tests for the community in Annaville. The testing will be given at the Annaville Fire Department for two days, Friday and Saturday.

The tests will be PCR mouth swabs, not nasal swabs, and will be available Friday, Nov. 6 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

You do not have to be symptomatic to be tested, and ages 5 and older will be accepted.

This will be a drive-up testing site where vehicles are guided into testing lanes and into testing stations. Passengers will remain inside of the vehicles.

This 2-day event will take place at Annaville Fire Station 1 located at 11551 Leopard. The National Guard will run the testing operations.

