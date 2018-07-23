Aransas County (KIII 3 NEWS) — A team of photographers and graphic designers have teamed up to restore photos that were destroyed after Hurricane Harvey.

Texas Photo Renovators are headed to The Coastal Bend.

Levi Rosen founded Texas Photo Renovators just days after Hurricane Harvey struck the Houston area.

While he was helping friends move debris he hurt his back.

No longer able to physically help, the photographer found another way to give back to people affected by the hurricane.

Rosen posted on Facebook about helping restore damaged photos after Hurricane Harvey and the responses literally flooded in.

Over 50 fellow graphic designers and photographers from around the world volunteered their time and have helped restore hundreds of photographs.

The software company adobe even created a video highlighting the organization's efforts.

"There's still hope after everything you've been through," Rosen said "You're life is not gone. You have people that are happy willing and wanting to help you still."

Most of the families Texas Photo Renovators have helped are in the Houston and Galveston areas but they are making their way to the Coastal Bend.

Volunteers will be at the Aransas County Library Saturday June 28 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. each family can bring up to ten photographs.

Rosen said it can take up to six months before people get their pictures back because these are photographers and graphic designers who are volunteering their time outside of work.

