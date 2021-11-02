Texas Parks and Wildlife to close fishing spots if temperatures drop to freezing

Fish can be cold-stunned like turtles and popular fishing spots will close if a freeze happens.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPWD) officials say if the temperature gets to the freezing threshold, they will close fishing spots down the Texas coast.

Temperatures are expecting to freeze early next week. TPWD said they have not closed any fishing spots yet, but will notify the public when they do.

The following areas will be affected:

All waters east of Intercoastal Waterway (ICWW) from JFK Causeway to New Humble Channel including Packery Channel to the end of the jetties near Corpus Christi. ICWW remains open.

All waters and canals of the Bahia Bay subdivision west of the ICWW near Rockport.

All waters and canals of the City by the Sea subdivision west of the ICWW near Aransas Pass

Entire harbor north and west of the ICWW near Aransas Pass

Entire harbor west of the ICWW near Rockport

All waters and canals inside Key Allegro subdivision including Blevins Channel and Legget Channel, and all canals within the Harbor Oaks subdivision near Rockport

All waters and canals of the Kon Tiki development near Fulton

Entire harbor from the entrance to the ICWW near Matagorda

All waters and canals of the Palm Harbor subdivision west of the ICWW near Rockport

Entire harbor north of the entryway seawall and a line beginning on the entryway seawall (28° 01.19" N; 97° 02.89" W) extending across the entrance to a point (28° 01.19" N; 97° 03.00" W) in Rockport.

You can find a map of all the areas on the TPWD website. If you have questions about your fishing area during a freeze event, please watch your local newspaper or call the nearest TPWD law enforcement office.

Corpus Christi — 5541 Bear Lane, Suite 232, Corpus Christi, TX 78405; (361) 289-5566

— 5541 Bear Lane, Suite 232, Corpus Christi, TX 78405; (361) 289-5566 Rockport — 715 S. Highway 35, Rockport, TX 78382; (361) 790-0312

