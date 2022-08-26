Texas to plug 800 orphaned wells as part of infrastructure law

$25 million has been allocated to Texas by President Biden's law.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ODESSA, Texas — The Texas Railroad Commission has a busy September ahead of them.

They're looking to plug as many as 800 orphaned and abandoned oil wells across the state.

Back in May State Rep. Brooks Landgraf said there is an estimated 8,000 wells that need to be plugged in Texas alone.

"Orphaned wells can be a problem for property owners and can also lead to quite a few environmental problems," Landgraf previously told NewsWest 9.

There could even be over 100,000 wells across the United States that fall into the orphaned or abandoned categories

$560 million is being allocated from President Biden's recent infrastructure bill to plugging these wells, with $25 million of it going to Texas.