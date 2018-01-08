Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Police across Texas raised over $175,000 at 54 different Texas Roadhouse locations during the 11th annual Tip-a-Cop event.

Officers swapped their uniforms for aprons as they served tables at Texas Roadhouse for tips, all in support of Special Olympics Texas. In the 11 years of the Law Enforcement Torch Run, they have hosted this fundraiser and have raised over $1 million.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII