Texas Rangers asked to investigate Nueces County employee for misuse of county resources

A public meeting Thursday focused on Public Works Director Juan Pimentel. He asked Commissioners to have this meeting in the open and not behind closed doors.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Nueces County Judge has now asked the Texas Rangers to investigate after allegations that the Nueces County Public Works Director used county equipment and manpower to do a job for someone in his family.

“If you want to continue the cover-up you can, but this is a cover-up. This whole thing is a cover-up," County Judge Barbara Canales said right after she adjourned Commissioner's court during a highly contentious and accusation laden meeting.

The public meeting focused on County Public Works Director Juan Pimentel. He asked Commissioners to have this meeting in the open and not behind closed doors. County Judge Barbara Canales had already asked the Texas Rangers to investigate Pimentel, after she said she received photos and allegations that he had ordered county workers to use county equipment to do drainage work in front of his father's home in Robstown.

The result was a brand-new dirt driveway leading up to the home's paved drive. The public works director told the court that his father's home wasn't the only house in the neighborhood where county workers were trying to improve the drainage system.

“If you look at the photos, we did other work along Red Rock in order to alleviate the drainage problems on that street side of that subdivision,” Pimentel said.

County Commissioners had some of the information on this case in front of them, but they wanted to know, did the public works director go ahead and send county equipment to his dad’s house and do work there especially for him, and not anyone else.

Later in the meeting, Commissioner Brent Chesney did ask Mr. Pimentel a series of questions about whether there was any wrongdoing on his part, which Pimentel said, there was not.

The back-and-forth questioning continued and several times those exchanges were so heated that Pimentel's attorney was at wit's end.

“We want to help you get to the bottom of this, but you don't want to get to the bottom of this,” Chris Gale, Pimentel’s attorney said. “So, make a decision procedurally how you all are going to proceed, and I will play that game. But, I need to know what the rules are, and you are not telling us what the rules are. So, when that gets answered then I'll answer you.”

Canales had wanted the county to hire an independent investigator to gather all the facts in this case. That motion passed and then was eventually reversed.

In the end, Commissioner Brent Chesney made a motion that the court would make no finding of wrongdoing today, but if something came up later on, they would reconsider. All the Commissioners along with the County Judge agreed with that motion.

“There has been nothing presented to commissioners court that shows anything wrong with my client,” Gale said. “He is an upstanding citizen he's a great asset to this county.”

“I do believe at the end of the day everybody was heard, and the courts will was done,” Canales said.

Now the only question seems to be about that Texas Ranger’s investigation and what, if anything criminal, it may find in this case.

