Texas Rangers begin investigation into 2 inmate deaths in Kleberg County

Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick said that both deaths were health related.

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Rangers are now investigating the deaths of two Kleberg County inmates.

The latest inmate died early Monday morning at Spohn Shoreline Hospital.

66-year-old Valentine Bueno had been in the Kleberg County Jail since Jan, 12 of this year. He was being held on the continual sexual abuse of a individual under the age of 14 and driving while intoxicated.

Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick said that Bueno had been in poor health for quite some time and his staff quickly worked to try and save his life.

"Obviously his case is still under investigation," Kirkpatrick said. "But he had a prolonged medical issue that had been going on for sometime. And so he was taken to the hospital on the fourth. I would say about 1 o'clock in the morning the hospital called us and said that he had passed."

Last week a 32-year-old woman by the name of Cynthia Garcia was booked into the County jail.

Soon after that Kirkpatrick said jailers had to perform CPR on her. She was rushed to Kleberg Spohn Hospital where she later died. Again, Kirkpatrick told 3News that both of the deaths were health related.

