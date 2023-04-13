Texas Rangers continue to ask for help to find man missing out of Fulton

Jesse Ellis Goodman, 41, hasn't been seen since July 7, 2021, DPS officials said.

FULTON, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers continue to ask the public for help to find a man missing out of Fulton.

Jesse Ellis Goodman, 41, is 6'2", 225 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in the early morning hours of July 7, 2021 in Fulton, DPS officials said.

If you have any information pertaining to the whereabouts of Jesse Ellis Goodman, please contact the Texas Rangers at 361-696-6571, or the Fulton Police Department at 361-729-5533.

