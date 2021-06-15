Texas Rangers investigating inmate death at Nueces County Jail

The body was discovered this weekend by a correctional officer making his rounds, Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Rangers are investigating the weekend death of a 29-year-old inmate at the Nueces County Jail Annex.

The body was discovered Saturday around 6 p.m. by a correctional officer making his rounds, Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper said.

Hooper said the male inmate apparently strangled himself and the correctional officer immediately began CPR.

The inmate was taken to Spohn Shoreline and was pronounced dead at 7 p.m., authorities said.

The inmate had been at the annex for two days on unknown charges.

