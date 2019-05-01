San Diego (KIII News) — Texas Rangers are helping investigate the murder of a woman believed to be killed by her husband.

According to Alice Echo-News, police responded to a home Friday morning in the 100 block of East Luby Avenue in San Diego on a welfare check. When officers went inside the house, they found a woman dead with her throat slashed.

Police believe the victim was killed by her husband who was found along County Road 130 in Jim Wells County.

According to police, the husband was rushed by HALO flight to a Corpus Christi hospital with serious injuries.

© 2019 KIII