Texas Rangers search for missing Fulton man last seen on July 7, 2021

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — DPS and Texas Rangers are asking for the public's help to find a missing Fulton man.

41-year-old Jessie Ellis Goodman was last seen in the early morning on July 7, 2021 in Fulton.

Goodman is described as being 6-foot-2-inches and weighs 225 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

If residents have any information about Goodman's whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact Texas Rangers or the Fulton Police Department at 361-729-5533.

