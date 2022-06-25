Abortion rights opponents hold rally at Texas Capitol Saturday

The rally celebrating the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was organized by the Texas Right to Life organization.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday morning, there were rallies in Austin and in Houston celebrating the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The rally in Austin happened outside the Texas State Capitol at 11 a.m. The rally was held by the Texas Right to Life organization. Its president, John Seago, spoke.

It follows large protests from abortion rights supporters at the Federal Courthouse Plaza in Downtown Austin on Friday, organized by TX4Abortion and Street Forum ATX.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke also announced that he will join organizations supporting abortion rights in a "statewide rally for reproductive freedom" on Sunday at 5 p.m. at Pan American Neighborhood Park, located at 2100 E. Third Street.

Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon tweeted Friday morning that the police department wants "to encourage those who agree or disagree with the Supreme Court's decision to express themselves but do so peacefully."

"Those who wish to express their views about this decision are encouraged to do so peacefully; violence and/or property damage will not be tolerated," Chacon said. "Those who commit illegal acts while protesting take away from the message that peaceful groups intend to communicate."

While abortion rights supporters are upset with the high court's ruling, abortion rights opponents see it as a victory. A number of Texas politicians, including Gov. Greg Abbott, have also praised the justices for their decision.

"The U.S. Supreme Court correctly overturned Roe v. Wade and reinstated the right of states to protect innocent, unborn children," Abbott said in part. "Texas is a pro-life state, and we have taken significant action to protect the sanctity of life."