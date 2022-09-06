Texas Roadhouse's annual rib eating contest took place Thursday and featured a familiar face

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual rib eating contest between the Corpus Christi Police Department, Corpus Christi Fire Department, and local media members took place at Texas Roadhouse, Thursday afternoon.
Brandon Schaff represented 3NEWS in the competition, and shared his thoughts about the experience.
"We'll see how many we can eat," Schaff said. He was excited to compete and maybe even a little overwhelmed. "That's hard! This is crazy. It's like a relay, so it goes one after the next, after the next. It's unbelievable," he added.
Schaff didn't bring home the victory, but he took part in raising money for the Special Olympics, which is a win for the community.
