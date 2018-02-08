Corpus Christi (KIII news) — School district police chiefs from across the state are in Corpus Christi for their 21st annual training conference.

The conference allows officers to discuss different issues and what goals they have to keep kids safe.

Close to 200 Texas Independent School District Police Chiefs are learning about different topics from mental health to social media monitoring.

One of the biggest things all the officers are encouraging is building a relationship with their students and getting to know their students one-on-one.

Administrators also went over specific laws that involve the rights that students have including the fourth and fifth amendments. Administrators covered social media, what to look for online, and how to stop a crime from happening.

"Many times a child has a manifestation of their disabilities that law enforcement sometimes does not know about, that would be so much easier to address when the law enforcement has that background on that child," Joe Munoz said.

"As you know that social media has played a really big role in these tragic events in our country, teach students social media etiquette they have a responsibility to report if somebody's posting something online about school threats or about committing a shooting," Chief Richard Palomo said.

Before school starts at the end of August, Chief Kirby Warnke said that all 42 officers would receive intensive back to school training that includes active shooter scenarios both in school and on a bus, use of force, and self-aid buddy aid, as well as talking about expectations for the year.

According to keynote speaker Dr. Bernie James, Texas is actually in the top 2 states in the country when it comes to school policing, in training, responding, and addressing school issues.

