Texas Sealife Center releases loggerheads and green sea turtles on North Padre Island

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More sea turtles made their way back to the water early Sunday morning at North Padre Island.

This was an extra-special release because there were three green sea turtles and four loggerhead sea turtles. That many loggerheads in rehabilitation is rare!

"We're really looking into why these turtles are stranding," Veterinarian and Director of Texas Sealife Center Tim Tristan said. "We're working with NOAA officials, as well as other veterinarians, to figure out what's going on. It's a collaborative effort."

Those very large guys were ready to go back home, as hundreds of beachgoers cheered them on at the free event.

If you haven't made it out to a sea turtle release yet this summer, be sure to visit Texas Sealife Center's Facebook page for information on future adult and hatchling releases.

