Texas sees growing interest in microchip production

While microchips are essential for our cars, computers and smartphones -- they are also used in medical equipment and even some vacuum cleaners.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Microchips are seen as the building block in the goods and products we use on daily basis.

That's why the Biden Administration continues its work to bring semiconductor manufacturing back to America.

The best example of the value of microchips is when the price of cars shot up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most microchips are currently made in Taiwan, which is why the Biden Administration is putting $39 billion in federal incentives for semiconductor companies to build manufacturing facilities.

The hope is that building the plants will help end U.S. dependence on microchips that are made outside of the country -- and also avoid any supply chain issues.

Jason Whitely, who is the host of Inside Texas Politics said that Texas is open for business.

"Already, Samsung and Texas Instruments are spending almost $50 billion to do that in this state, so there's a lot of investment that is happening now and more to come," he said.