Texas Sen. Hinojosa criticizes Gov. Abbott's buoy, razor wire system along Rio Grande Valley border

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS spoke with Texas Sen. Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa about Gov. Greg Abbott's buoy and razor wire system on the Rio Grande Valley.

"Do I believe the buoys are unnecessary and inhumane? Yes. We can do it using other methods to try and stop the flow and slow down the flow of immigrants," he said.

Hinojosa believes the state needs to collaborate with the federal government to better secure the border because he doesn't think the state can do it alone.

