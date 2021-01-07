Texas State Aquarium hosts 'After Dark' night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium stayed open a little later than usual on Thursday as they hosted an "After Dark" event. It was a chance to check out the South Texas sunset and experience the attractions at the aquarium, which typically closes at 5 p.m.
"Those are usually the hottest hours of the day so finally I was like 'OK, this is cool. It's my day off. I can just go and enjoy the whole park without having to sweat and all that. It was really cool and being able to see the sunset, too,' " Jamol Simon said.
There is one more chance to visit the aquarium after dark this year on Thursday, July 8.
Discounted admission will be offered after 5 p.m. and will close at 9 p.m.
