Texas State Aquarium breaks all time attendance records

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium continues to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic by setting records for attendance this year.
On Friday, the TSA reported more than 340,000 visitors over the last six months. That's more than all of last year and a 22-percent jump from 2019.
That number is also more than the TSA had in its grand opening in 1990.
Officials with the TSA also said nearly 5,000 people came through to check out the exhibits on the Fourth of July holiday weekend. It’s the busiest on record.
