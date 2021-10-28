Texas State Aquarium begins national search for new CEO

COO Jesse Gilbert will fill in while TSA interviews potential candidates.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas state aquarium is on the lookout for a new CEO. Tom Schmid is set to leave the role on November 23. COO Jesse Gilbert will fill in while TSA interviews potential candidates. Gilbert said the search for a new CEO will be nationwide.

"The board has appointed me as Interim CEO and then the board is going to do a national search to find a replacement for Tom. Big shoes to fill, we're sorry to see him go. He's left an incredible legacy at this institution but it's Columbus' gain," Gilbert said.

Gilbert is in his 18th year at TSA and has been COO for seven years, starting as a biologist there and eventually working directly under the CEO.

He hopes to be considered as the choice to officially replace Schmidt when he leaves next month.

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.