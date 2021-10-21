Texas State Aquarium builds brand new facility to better service animals

TSA Senior Vice President Jesse Gilbert told 3News he expects the construction to be completed late next year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium is adding a brand new twenty-five thousand square foot wildlife rescue center to replace the current facility in use.

The current building has been in use for nearly 30 years.

Money for the rescue center is thanks to three million dollars from the 'American Rescue Plan Act.'

“That funding helps us make sure we have the state of the art medical equipment to help these animals," Gilbert said. "All the different components of that facility will be built out as we planned them. So a huge thank you to Senator Chuy Hinojosa, Chairman Todd Hunter, and Representative Abel who really championed this through the legislator.”

Gilbert says the expansion will provide a much-needed upgrade to the aquarium.

Once completed, guests will be able to visit the new facility at no additional charge.

