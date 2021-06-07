Texas State Aquarium celebrates 31 year anniversary

To celebrate the special day the aquarium opened a time capsule buried 30 years ago by staff members.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the past 31 years the Texas State Aquarium has been a South Texas treasure and 3News has been there from the start. Since the doors opened in 1990 the aquarium has been attracting visitors from near and far.

“It’s pretty extraordinary. We recently celebrated the 15th million visitor to come to the Texas State Aquarium,” said Tom Schmid CEO and President of the aquarium.

To celebrate their 31-year anniversary the aquarium opened a time capsule buried 30 years ago by staff members.

“We’re going through the artifacts now. It's been fascinating. There are a lot of wonderful photos taken from staff and families who were visiting back then. Interesting artifacts,” said Schmid.

Schmid says the time capsule allows them to see the evolution of the aquarium.

“For example, there was a backpack with an aquarium logo on there and what we learned was when the aquarium first opened, strollers weren't allowed inside the aquarium. So, the aquarium issued backpacks to families to be able to carry their kids around so we all kinda got a chuckle out of that,” said Schmid.

Schmid says they’re in contact with staff members who worked at the aquarium in 1991 to get more insight of the artifacts found inside

“There’s old newspaper clippings in there, and just some really interesting things in there. A golf ball signed by Lee Trevino so we’re not sure all the connections yet,” said Schmid.

He says they hope to create another time capsule.

“It just seems like a fun thing to do and maybe we won’t wait 30 years, but we’ll do one for 10 to 20 years,” said Schmid.

