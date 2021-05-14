Texas State Aquarium lifts mask requirement for fully vaccinated visitors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fully vaccinated people can now enjoy the Texas State Aquarium mask-free, the Aquarium announced Friday.
"This is truly a remarkable day. After 14 long months, we now see that the end is in sight. The message is very clear, vaccinations work, they are highly effective, and allow you to return to a normal life,” said Texas State Aquarium President & CEO Tom Schmid. “I encourage everyone who may still be on the sidelines, get the shot."
The Aquarium said they will be hosting vaccination clinics onsite as early as next week.
They are encouraging all guests who are not vaccinated to please continue wearing a mask while indoors.
