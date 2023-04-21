Texas State Aquarium prepares for Earth Day cleanup

Participants are asked to wear closed-toed shoes, dress for the weather, and bring a water bottle.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium will host an Adopt-a-Beach Spring Cleanup this weekend. Cleanup supplies will be distributed in individual kits. Participants are asked to wear closed-toed shoes, dress for the weather, and bring a water bottle.

Cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. The cleanup event is in partnership with NOAA's National Marine Sanctuaries.

Check in will be at the aquarium on the grassy lawn closest to the Wildlife Rescue Center. To register to help clean the local coastline, register here.

Join us this Saturday, April 22nd, to celebrate Earth Day! 💙💚 We are taking our celebration to the next level by hosting... Posted by Texas State Aquarium on Tuesday, April 18, 2023

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!