Texas State Aquarium prepares for Earth Day cleanup

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium will host an Adopt-a-Beach Spring Cleanup this weekend. Cleanup supplies will be distributed in individual kits. Participants are asked to wear closed-toed shoes, dress for the weather, and bring a water bottle.
Cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. The cleanup event is in partnership with NOAA's National Marine Sanctuaries.
Check in will be at the aquarium on the grassy lawn closest to the Wildlife Rescue Center. To register to help clean the local coastline, register here.
