x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Texas State Aquarium prepares for Earth Day cleanup

Participants are asked to wear closed-toed shoes, dress for the weather, and bring a water bottle.

More Videos

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium will host an Adopt-a-Beach Spring Cleanup this weekend. Cleanup supplies will be distributed in individual kits. Participants are asked to wear closed-toed shoes, dress for the weather, and bring a water bottle.

Cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. The cleanup event is in partnership with NOAA's National Marine Sanctuaries.

Check in will be at the aquarium on the grassy lawn closest to the Wildlife Rescue Center. To register to help clean the local coastline, register here.

Join us this Saturday, April 22nd, to celebrate Earth Day! 💙💚 We are taking our celebration to the next level by hosting...

Posted by Texas State Aquarium on Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Related Articles

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:  

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

Before You Leave, Check This Out