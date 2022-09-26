Texas State Aquarium gets life-saving gift from city

"Something that we're not able to use anymore in our department is very much useful to another city or a smaller community, or in this case, the Texas State Aquarium,” said mayor Paulette Guajardo. “And so it is wonderful to be able to share an asset that we have already used, and it being able to be useful to another organization or community."



The renovated ambulance will become the aquarium's official wildlife emergency response vehicle, and will be branded it with its logo and colors.