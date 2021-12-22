Texas State Aquarium has their own 'Scuba Diving Santa Claus'

Santa dives twice a day -- at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. -- and will continue to do so through Dec. 24 when he makes his final dive that morning.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium has been getting in the Christmas spirit in their own unique way -- they have their own scuba diving Santa Claus!

It's part of the annual "Scuba St. Nick" at the H-E-B Caribbean Reef exhibit. Families have the opportunity to take a picture with Santa and his elf as they dive with sharks throughout the month of December.

