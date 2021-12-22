Texas State Aquarium on standby to care for cold-stunned sea turtles from northeastern U.S.

The New England Aquarium is usually responsible for giving the sea turtles the assistance they need.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium has received word of sea turtles in the northeast in need of assistance.

Aquarium President and CEO Jesse Gilbert announced Wednesday that they might have to provide refuge for the turtles, who could be calling Corpus Christi home soon.

"There is some information starting to come out of the northeast that they've had some turtle issues, which is common up there, and so the Aquarium might be a place where we can bring some of those animals and just get them a little more medical care and rested up and try to relieve some of the pressure coming out of the northeast," Gilbert said.

The New England Aquarium is usually responsible for giving the sea turtles the assistance they need. Since this year is proving to be tougher than usual, they reached out to the Texas State Aquarium for help and a potential place for the turtles to live.

Gilbert said while they do not know all the details yet, the Aquarium is standing by and ready to take as many as needed.

