Texas State Aquarium partners with TAMU-CC to research sharks, other sea life in coastal bay areas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium is partnering with Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi to help with underwater research projects.
The research aims to help understand what type of sharks inhabit the Corpus Christi Bay. The bay area is home to a wide variety of sharks.
Jesse Gilbert, Vice President and COO of TSA views sharks as an invaluable part of the natural ecosystem.
"We were approached by a researcher, Dr. David Portnoy, looking at Corpus Christi as an active shark nursery. The shark populations are incredibly important to the ecosystem and nurseries are important to those populations,” Gilbert said.
The partnership was an exciting opportunity for students to get involved, and even end up researching the various forms of sea life.
“The exciting part is really getting students engaged,'' Gilbert said. “Students at the university as well as our staff here. I always kind of look at it as workforce development. These students are conservationists and marine biologists that are maybe one day going to come work at the aquarium."
The research gives experts a better understanding of exactly what lurks beneath our waters and no students have the opportunity to join in on the fun.
