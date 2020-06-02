CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium has a long history of conservation that extends to efforts well beyond the Coastal Bend.

The Aquarium is asking for donations to send to Zoo Victoria's Bush Fire Emergency Wildlife Fund to help in the rescue and recovery efforts in Australia. They will match donations up to $10,000.

Aquarium CEO Tom Schmid said there is no way they were not going to help.

"This is an unprecedented event, wildlife rescue event, and anything we can do to help we certainly want to be able to do that," Schmid said.

If you would like to help out, visit www.texasstateaquarium.org.

