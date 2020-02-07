Texas State Aquarium reduces to 25% capacity

“July is our busiest month of the year; we typically welcome between 90,000 and 100,000 guests. We felt it was important for us to be able to control guests’ admissions to insure a safe experience for all of our visitors onsite. Reducing our building capacity to 25% will allow for even greater social distancing. Along with mandatory face mask usage and hand sanitizing, families can continue to enjoy the Aquarium in a safe manner," said Aquarium President and CEO Tom Schmid.